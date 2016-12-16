The 50 most striking BBC Music photos of 2016

Get a taste of the colour, energy and breadth of BBC Music in 2016 with our hand-picked selection of the most dramatic and eye-catching shots of the year.
DNCE
JinJoo Lee hits the floor as dance-funk band DNCE - fronted by Joe Jonas - blast off on the Radio 1 Teen Awards stage (October).
Savages
Jehnny Beth of Savages crowd surfs at 6 Music Festival 2016 in Bristol (February).
Jack Garratt
Multi-instrumentalist Jack Garratt performs in the Live Lounge after winning BBC Sound Of 2016 (January).
Yonaka
Fire in the belly of new band Yonaka, performing on the BBC Introducing stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend (May).
CHVRCHES
Lost in the moment - Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES on the In New Music We Trust Stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend (May).
Disclosure
Brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence - aka Disclosure - rise from the darkness at Glastonbury festival (June).
Prom 6: Gospel Prom
Singers from leading gospel groups come together to form a "superchoir" at the Royal Albert Hall, for the BBC Proms (July).
Declan McKenna
A member of BBC Introducing artist Declan McKenna's band, live in session at Maida Vale studios (March).
Billie Marten
BBC Introducing success story Billie Marten joins Huw Stephens for Radio 1's Piano Sessions (October).
Mura Masa
BBC Sound Of 2016 act Mura Masa play Maida Vale studios for Radio 1's Future Festival (January).
Band of Horses
A ray of light - American rock act Band of Horses perform an atmospheric set at Glastonbury festival (June).
Issues
It could only be the Radio 1 Rock Show - Atlanta metal band Issues turn up the volume (May).
The Last Shadow Puppets
Alex Turner strikes a pose on the Glastonbury Pyramid Stage (June).
Laura Mvula
Laura Mvula and her dancers dazzle at Glastonbury (June).
Asking Alexandria
Non-stop rock from Asking Alexandria at Radio 1's Rock All Dayer (June).
Stormzy
Grime success Stormzy on the In New Music We Trust Stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend (May).
Coldplay
Coldplay close Radio 1's Big Weekend with a bang (May).
Estrons
Welsh rockers Estrons tear up the stage at the BBC Introducing & PRS for Music Foundation Showcase at SXSW 2016 (March).
Arcadia
Mechanical, musical and monstrous - the giant Arcadia lights up the night at Glastonbury (June).
South East Corner
From the murky depths of night - Glastonbury's South East Corner plays host to countless DJs and performers (June).
AlunaGeorge
Aluna Francis of AlunaGeorge on the John Peel Stage at Glastonbury (June).
Grimes
Claire Elise Boucher - best known as experimental pop-rocker Grimes - lets out a scream at Glastonbury (June).
Naughty Boy
A rainbow of colour as dancers join Naughty Boy on-stage at Asian Network Live (April).
The Shimmer Band
The Shimmer Band live up to their name on the BBC Introducing Stage at Reading + Leeds Festival (August).
Bat For Lashes
A veiled Natasha Khan of Bat For Lashes performs at Glastonbury (June).
Gallant
American singer Gallant brings the party (or the balloons, at least) to Radio 1's Live Lounge (September).
Arjun
The golden touch - dancers perform as part of Arjun's set at Asian Network Live (April).
Fall Out Boy
Fire in the sky - the Main Stage at Reading + Leeds Festival is lit up by Fall Out Boy (August).
gnash
Garrett Charles Nash - handily known as gnash - performs for Clara Amfo in the Radio 1 Live Lounge (June).
Prom 8: Strictly Prom
Kevin and Karen Clifton cut a rug at the Strictly Prom with conductor Gavin Sutherland (July).
The 1975: Live Lounge Symphony
The 1975 perform with the BBC Philharmonic at Blackpool's Tower Ballroom (September).
Coldplay
Guy Berryman and Chris Martin of Coldplay at Radio 1's Big Weekend (May).
Years & Years
Showers of confetti rain down on Years & Years' Olly Alexander at Radio 1's Big Weekend (May).
James Blake
James Blake performs on the West Holts Stage at Glastonbury (June).
Izzy Bizu
Izzy Bizu - BBC Introducing's Artist of the Year - lights up the stage at the BBC Music Awards (December).
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes raise the roof at Radio 1's Rock All Dayer (June).
Wretch 32
Wretch 32 puts on a spectacular show at 1Xtra Live in Liverpool (October).
John Grant
Lens flare threatens to steal the show as Colorado singer-songwriter John Grant performs at Glastonbury (June).
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro in session for Annie Mac on Radio 1 (April).
Kaiser Chiefs
Ricky Wilson of Kaiser Chiefs commands the BBC Music Awards stage (December).
Robbie Williams
Always the natural entertainer, Robbie Williams plays to the crowd at the BBC Music Awards (December).
The Oliviers In Concert
Celebrating the Olivier Awards 40th anniversary live on Radio 3 from the Southbank Centre (January).
Dua Lipa
One way to make sure nobody forgets your name - Dua Lipa prepares to play Radio 1's Live Lounge (September).
Zara Larsson
Swedish star Zara Larsson strikes a pose backstage at the BBC Music Awards (December).
Ezra Furman
In the headlights - it's Ezra Furman backstage at Glastonbury (June).
Darkher
Jayn H. Wissenberg (aka Darkher) and her bandmates backstage at BBC's Maida Vale studios, for a Radio 1 Rock Show session.
Lion Babe
A killer pose from Jillian Hervey of Lion Babe, preparing to perform in Radio 1's Live Lounge (February).
Josh T. Pearson
Josh T. Pearson gets in the zone for his interview with Lauren Laverne on 6 Music (June).
Banks
Jillian Rose Banks - stage name Banks - backstage before a session for Radio 1's Annie Mac (September).
Clara Amfo with Bruno Mars
Clara Amfo is flanked by Bruno Mars and his band after their Radio 1 Live Lounge (November).
