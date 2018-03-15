South By Southwest 2018 in pictures

Every year, musicians from around the world head for Austin, Texas, and thousands of fans join them for the South By South West festival. Explore this huge event in all its glory through stunning photography.
The British Music Embassy at Latitude 30
IDLES at the 6 Music showcase
Jade Bird at the Radio 2 showcase
Rhys Lewis near 6th Street
Himalayas at the BBC Music Introducing showcase
Lottie from Goat Girl at Barton Springs
Pale Waves at the BBC Music Introducing showcase
Gaz Coombes at the Radio 2 showcase
Jerry Williams
Heather from Pale Waves / Che Lingo
Suzi Wu on East 6th Street
LIFE at the 6 Music showcase
The Mayor of Austin, Steve Adler, kicking off proceedings for Radio 2
Tayá at Austin's rodeo centre
Touts at the BBC Music Introducing showcase
The crowd for Frank Turner
Jo Whiley
AJ Tracey headlines the 1Xtra showcase
Yxng Bane
Huw Stephens / Wretch 32 at the Radio 1 showcase
Superorganism
Not3s
Benin City
...and for the final word or three, it's over to Austin's British Music Embassy