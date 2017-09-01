10 pop stars who donated unbelievable amounts of money

The biggest one-off donation on our list was given by Dr. Dre, who's consistently given back to Compton, the southern Los Angeles city where he got his start with N.W.A. In June of this year, he gave $10m towards building a performing arts centre at the new Compton High School, telling the LA Times, "My goal is to provide kids with the kind of tools and learning they deserve. The performing arts center will be a place for young people to be creative in a way that will help further their education and positively define their future." He's got form in the area: in 2013 he and Interscope's Jimmy Iovine donated $70m to create an academy for arts technology and business innovation.

