Glastonbury 2017

In photos: a scorching start to Glastonbury 2017

On the hottest June day in 41 years, Glastonbury opened its gates. Take a look at how just a few of the 200,000 expected music lovers got on ferrying tents, supplies and party outfits across the legendary fields of Worthy Farm.

And so it begins. Scorching heat accompanies the annual pilgrimage to discover that perfect spot to set up camp.

By 2pm the heatwave had cranked things all the way up to 30C, a Glastonbury Festival record.

The festival site is situated in the magical Vale of Avalon, an area covering around 900 acres. Put in the context of football pitches, that's a lot of football pitches.

So which mystical power can help you handle a heatwave?

Yup, it's water, lots of water.

Glorious, reinvigorating and wonderful water!

H2O for the mind, body and soul.

An oasis of shade quickly welcomed new settlers.

The kids are all about ice cream...

...as are the grown ups

As evening comes to Worthy Farm the heat quietly slips away and with hours of queuing, walking and sweating done, it's time to let Glastonbury's magic wash over you.

More Articles

  • 12 artists you never knew had headlined Glastonbury

    12 artists you never knew had headlined Glastonbury

  • How to 'do' Glastonbury if you're not in the UK

    How to 'do' Glastonbury if you're not in the UK

  • No ticket? No problem: 6 things to do over the Glasto weekend...

    No ticket? No problem: 6 things to do over the Glasto weekend...

  • The ultimate Glastonbury survival guide

    The ultimate Glastonbury survival guide

  • Radiohead: the greatest Glasto band ever?

    Radiohead: the greatest Glasto band ever?

  • The true keepers of the Glastonbury spirit? The police!

    The true keepers of the Glastonbury spirit? The police!

Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from