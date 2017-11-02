BBC Music Introducing & BBC Radio 1Xtra present… 2017

Ahead of BBC Radio 1Xtra Live, BBC Music Introducing teamed up with 1Xtra to showcase the hottest new and emerging urban music in Manchester!

This show took place at The Deaf Institute on Thursday 9th November, hosted by 1Xtra’s Yasmin Evans with BBC Music Introducing in Manchester’s Natalie-Eve Williams and Michelle Hussey. The line-up included:

The Katanas, Tobi Sunmola, Two4Kay, Vital Signs

"When Manchester Music is talked about historically, it's always 'Madchester' etc. that dominates, with urban music of the last four decades from the city often being overlooked. For as long as we can remember we have been lucky to have been surrounded by great soul/hiphop/reggae/rap artists and DJs and are so proud to see the new breed of Manchester talent receiving fantastic national support through BBC Radio 1xtra. We are so excited to bring you this line up featuring some of the most immensely talented Mancunians around." - Natalie-Eve Williams and Michelle Hussey, BBC Music in Manchester