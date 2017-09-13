7 heartwarming letters sent from fans to their music heroes

It's December 1963 and music fans Barbara Bezant and Lyn Phillips are in the full throes of Beatlemania, having seen The Beatles perform at the Lewisham Odeon. The pair make an audio recording that includes the words: "The dream is just to come round the back and see you, but I don’t suppose that will ever happen. But we can always live in hope, can’t we?" They stick the tape to a wall at Finsbury Park Astoria, where the band are next due to perform.

Fast-forward 50 years and the tape has somehow made its way to a flea market in Great Yarmouth. Local historian David McDermott happens upon the tape, takes it on to The One Show, reunites the pair of fans, and even ensures that their recording finds its way to the ears of Paul McCartney. His lovely, late reply: "Hi Linda and Barbara, thanks very much for your lovely note. It finally got through, better late than never. Great to hear you found each other after all these years. Keep enjoying the music. Love, Paul."

Weirdly, this instance of decade-spanning fandom mirrors an episode of The Simpsons in which Marge receives a reply to fan mail she sent to Ringo Star 30 years previously. If you're a Beatles fan, it seems all you need is love - and a bit of patience.