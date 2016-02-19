The 7 secrets of Daft Punk's success

There's a great quote from the duo at the beginning of Daft Punk Unchained: "We're so used to crappy products." First key to Daft Punk's success, then - never producing crappy products and that means taking time over all their work, whether it's their music, their image or their live show.

In this 2013 interview with long-time supporter Pete Tong, Thomas explains just how long it took to finish Random Access Memories. It was five years in the making, although they toured and made their Tron soundtrack in those years too, and, asked whether they intend to play the record live, Thomas says: "There's no plans right now. We always do things one step at a time."

In our age of quick fixes and instant gratification, that's unusual. Daft Punk have always kept people guessing.