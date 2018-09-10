Pop tour wars: 7 stories of rivalry on the road

Every band in the world might think they want to open for Guns N' Roses, but let me tell you, it's been a real ugly personal experience

When Faith No More went from well-loved but slightly obscure San Francisco rockers to stadium-filling funk metal giants in the early-90s, they were helped up the ladder by Guns N' Roses. Slash and Duff McKagan got up and jammed with them in LA, creating a buzz, while Axl Rose said they were his new favourite band. "I'm jealous," he said, according to Adrian Harte's Small Victories: The True Story of Faith No More.

With new singer Mike Patton in place, Faith No More took off round the world as second support act on the Use Your Illusion tour behind Metallica. "I hate the whole circus thing," bassist and de facto leader Billy Gould soon complained to Select. "Every band in the world might think they want to open for Guns N' Roses, but let me tell you, it's been a real ugly personal experience."

"I'm getting more and more confused about who's who in Guns N' Roses and it's blowing my mind," said keyboard player Roddy Bottum. "There's Dizzy and Iggy and Lizzy and Tizzy and Gilby and Giddy. Onstage there's a horn section, two backup singers, two keyboard players, an airline pilot, a basketball coach, a couple of car mechanics…"

Gould, Bottum and Patton were summoned to Axl Rose's trailer at 2am in the morning for a carpeting. "I only like you guys, Nirvana, Jane's Addiction and two other bands, and all of you hate me," complained Rose. "Why do you hate me?" The groups came to an "uneasy detente" according to Harte's book. "They were quite cool with us," said Gould, "much more than we probably deserved."

A support act Axl was anything but cool with were Eagles of Death Metal, who he referred to as Pigeons of S*** Metal. Jessie Hughes said Rose was "out of his mind" when he ejected the band from a 2006 tour after just one date. "He wasn't even there when we played," reported NME. "He got there about 30 minutes after we got done playing. He waltzed on to the stage and went nuts."