The 7 best musical April Fools' Day pranks

As we know from countless anecdotes that were told after he died - such as Brian Eno revealing some of the invented names they used to sign off emails to each other - David Bowie was a very funny guy. No surprise, then, that he relished conspiring with writer William Boyd in 1998 to brilliantly prank the art and literary worlds.

Boyd had written a book about an American abstract expressionist painter, Nat Tate, who had destroyed much of his work before committing suicide in 1960. A tall tale? Very much so; Tate was entirely invented, in painstaking detail, by Boyd over a two-year period.

Bowie provided a phony quote for the cover and, on April Fools' Day, hosted a lavish launch for the book at Jeff Koons's studio in Manhattan. Others were in on the joke too, including author Gore Vidal and art historian John Richardson, and it worked a treat. "I'd already done a large number of interviews with British radio, TV and print journalists, and they'd all been taken in," Boyd told the Guardian in 2010. Best of all, the then-art editor of the Independent, David Lister (also in on the hoax) asked partygoers what they remembered about Tate and many claimed they'd been to a retrospective of his in the 60s.