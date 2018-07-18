End of the road? 7 music legends about to perform their final gigs

It seemed like we were never going to get the chance to see Anita Baker perform again when she tweeted in January 2017: "Lotta rumours out there. No Tour. No CD." The CD bit has proved to be true - the eight-time Grammy winner last released an album in 2005 - but Baker has been touring in 2018, and there are a few dates left in the US over the next few weeks. Announcing the shows in January this year, Baker called it a "farewell tour", but who knows - she first took time off in the 1980s, at the height of her fame, and she's proved to be an enormous influence on the current crop of RnB stars including Beyoncé, which has helped her find new audiences.

