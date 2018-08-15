The pop fanatics who can't stop collecting memorabilia

For many of us, fandom is all about the music, man, but for others, loving a musician's work goes hand-in-hand with buying it in as many physical formats as possible, and also by amassing huge collections of memorabilia.

For the truly dedicated, it's worth it - awe and admiration, or just a quiet sense of private satisfaction, can be yours at the bottom of that next box of 7-inch singles at a car-boot sale or by winning online auctions.

Now, you weren't needing that spare room for anything, were you? Here we pay tribute to the noble dedication of some of the world's most accomplished record and pop memorabilia collectors.