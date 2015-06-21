The unique legacy of Amy Winehouse at the BBC

Amy’s life then got taken over by the tabloids and her own personal dramas. When we filmed Amy that September at the Mercury Prize in the Grosvenor House Grand Ballroom, no one seemed to know if she was going to even show, let alone perform, until that afternoon. Her life was all over the papers at this point and so were her problems. Her fame and her distress had become so public that it was as if everyone was afraid both of her and for her. Somehow that evening she gathered herself for a show-stopping, emotionally draining performance of Love Is A Losing Game in the ballroom and for the cameras. It was high but painful drama, life and art intertwined, and although Amy didn’t win that night, her singing alongside a single acoustic guitar was the talk of the room. She’d sung her heart out and even this hard-bitten industry audience were hushed by her power and her pride and her vulnerability. You can see some of that gripping performance in Asif Kapadia’s film portrait of Amy that opens in early July.