8 songs banned by the BBC for the strangest of reasons

The BBC has deemed many records unfit for air since it began radio transmissions in the 1920s. Songs have been considered unbroadcastable for countless reasons, though offenders have frequently breached rules on religious grounds, and because of drug references, profanity and attacks on the monarchy.

Songs of a sexual nature, such as Relax by Frankie Goes to Hollywood, have benefitted in no uncertain measure to their censure, shooting up to No.1, but what about the times where a song has been cast aside and the reason is just plain weird? Here are eight songs that didn't pass muster for what now seems like the most arbitrary of reasons.