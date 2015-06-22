You're So Vain: How Carly Simon invented Taylor Swift

You gave away the things you loved and one of them was me"

You're So Vain is a snaky beast of a song. Written with an insider's viewpoint of decadent hipster culture during the groovy early 70s, it's Carly Simon's pitiless slamdown of her ex-boyfriend's preening ego, nailing all of his narcissistic habits and scolding him for taking advantage of her naivety.

Like many singer-songwriters with a grudge before and since, Carly (who celebrates her 70th birthday this week) has always been careful not to reveal exactly who the song was about. This led fans and critics to offer suggestions that it could be anyone from Warren Beatty to James Taylor, Kris Kristofferson to Mick Jagger (who sang backing vocals in the chorus, and clearly doesn't mind either way).

There have been many teases and hints over the years as to who the real subject of the song is, but of course it really doesn't matter. The point is it's a song about Carly Simon waking up to someone else's nonsense – a lyrical approach that many artists have been quick to adopt, most notably Taylor Swift.

In fact, Taylor is such a huge fan she brought Carly onstage to sing the song with her in 2013: