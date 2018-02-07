6 of the strangest songs released by Winter Olympians

Strangest of all is Vanessa-Mae, not necessarily thanks to the quality of her music - her straight-faced muso recreation of the Rednex's Cotton Eye Joe for 1996's The Alternative Record From Vanessa-Mae is definitely a rum do - but because very few celebrity musicians choose to become professional athletes. All the traffic runs in the opposite direction.

And yet, at the grand age of 35, Vanessa-Mae - a skier since the age of four - turned her back on her music career and appeared, as Vanessa Vanakorn, in the colours of Thailand to take part in the giant slalom at the 2014 Winter Olympics. Of the 67 competitors who made it to the end, she came last, some 50 seconds behind Tina Maze. She told BBC Sport: "The experience of being here is amazing. You've got the elite skiers of the world and then you've got some mad old woman like me trying to make it down."

That wasn't the end of the story. Later that year, the International Ski Federation banned her from competing for four years after concluding that she had fixed her qualifying races for the tournament. Six months later, the Court of Arbitration, while maintaining that her qualifying results were defective, said there was no direct evidence she was involved in the offence and lifted the ban. She failed to qualify for this year's games, after a shoulder injury ended her bid.

Like us on Facebook, on Instagram at bbcmusic, or follow us on Twitter @bbcmusic