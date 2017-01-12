8 pop stars and their strange food obsessions

Food can be enormously evocative, a real taste of home, and when your job is essentially to travel the world repeating the same day over and over, it's clearly going to be of some comfort to enjoy familiar tastes and smells along the way. This is one of the reasons why music stars develop strange cravings and routines around certain foodstuffs.

Sometimes the affection is only fleeting, sometimes it's a love affair for life, but there's usually a pretty good reason why someone would eat the same food over and over again and never get bored. Here are just a few, and it's worth noting that none of these quirks and appetites constitute any kind of complete diet, official or otherwise. This is just pop stars taking a fancy to something, and not really knowing when to stop.

