Top of the Pops a decade on: 10 stunning moments from the legendary pop show

It's been 10 years since the weekly Top of the Pops called it a day. At its peak, it was a TV show that could take viewers on a strange and fascinating journey through seven days in the pop charts, giving equal weight to thrilling, credible new performers, reigning pop monarchs, smiling family favourites and preposterous novelty nonsense. Sometimes cheesy, thrillingly inconsistent and relentlessly upbeat, Top of the Pops did not care what music lovers were supposed to like, it merely showed what they did like, book-ending each performance with a shower of canned applause.

This even-handed approach - and a prime-time TV slot - meant that performers could genuinely surprise viewers. You could have been expecting Westlife, but you end up with Eminem. You may have tuned in for Racey and found yourself watching Can, tea dribbling down your chin in disbelief.

Here, then, is a Top 10 of stunning moments - literally, the top of the pops of Top of the Pops:

