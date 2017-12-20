7 times when boxset soundtracks got it spot on

Flagship BBC drama Our Friends in the North is just the kind of series that's suited to the boxset era, despite being first shown in 1996. The central idea is relatively simple: take a bunch of working class kids from Newcastle in the early-60s - played by Daniel Craig, Mark Strong, Gina McKee and Christopher Eccleston - and follow them through to the present, each episode showing how their lives and aspirations have been affected by the politics and social upheaval of the changing times.

As this was a generation whose lives were peculiarly shaped by pop music, the show's soundtrack was enormously important. Key songs of the day were used to underline the plot, and the show's emotional grand finale was soundtracked by Don't Look Back In Anger, which Oasis had released only the year before. TV critic Andrew Collins noted how well the song worked in a look back at the programme for BBC News, saying: "You can't really fake that kind of kismet: the song was northern, working-class and looked both to the future and the past... The personal becomes political, and vice versa, if you can pinpoint a dramatic way of bringing the two together."