Are these the 8 luckiest moments in music?

By the time The Beatles put out their debut single, Love Me Do, they had been turned down by every potential record company in London, and even this release very nearly didn't happen. It's a long and convoluted story, but essentially the band's lucky break came as a result of music publishers Ardmore and Beechwood hearing demos of two Lennon/McCartney songs Brian Epstein (the band's manager) was having transferred to acetate, and putting pressure on George Martin, then head of Parlophone Records, to put them out.

George reluctantly agreed to see the band, didn't think much of their music, but was taken by their personalities, and told them to go away and learn a different song, How Do You Do It?, to record instead. The band did as instructed, but as the whole idea was to record and release John and Paul's songs, the team persevered with the best of an unpromising selection, the bluesy Love Me Do, which was, oddly enough, not one of the two songs Ardmore and Beechwood had originally heard.

Even when they got into the studio, things didn't go well. Their test recording with drummer Pete Best wasn't considered good enough, which prompted the band to sack Best and hire Ringo Starr instead. The first proper recording session with Ringo was also considered to be below par (although that's the version on the single), so the song was recorded again with session drummer Andy White and Ringo on tambourine, which appears on their debut album Please Please Me.

Liking the song just enough to put out, George Martin assumed he'd completed his obligations to its publishers and that that would be that, but through a combination of a strong Liverpool fanbase and some hard graft by promoters and pluggers, it began to rise up the chart, eventually reaching No.17. How Do You Do It? was pencilled in as a follow-up, but the band (with Martin's help) put together the barnstorming Please Please Me instead, and after that, they were away.

