Are these the 8 luckiest moments in music?

Some musicians were born to be stars, and their talents were so immediately apparent to anyone who witnessed them perform that there's no need to append the term 'lucky' to any particular moment in their rise to fame. Arctic Monkeys, for example, are a genuine word-of-mouth phenomenon, buoyed up by intense mp3-swapping of their early songs.
But a surprising amount of huge names in music owe at least some of their success to a perfect moment, a switchover that made it possible for them to break through to a wider audience. So, as we celebrate 10 years of BBC Introducing - which helps to support, nurture and break through new artists who upload their music - here are some acts who experienced a twist of fate that perhaps made all the difference.
1. Eminem meets Dr. Dre
There's no doubting the lyrical skill of Marshall Mathers, but the circumstances under which he got to meet Dr. Dre, under whose guidance he became the Eminem we now know, prove that the lyrics to Lose Yourself are based on very real experience. Having spent his teenage years practising his rhymes and taking part in rap battles, Marshall found himself washing dishes for 60 hours a week to feed his newborn daughter Hailie, with a failed album (Infinite) under his belt. He was fired more than once. Out of this despair came the angry Slim Shady character, which felt like his only step forward.
In 1997, facing homelessness and with his personal life in disarray, Marshall travelled from Detroit to Los Angeles to take part in the Rap Olympics, a battling competition - and last roll of the dice - in which he came second. An employee of Interscope Records was impressed enough to send a copy of his Slim Shady EP to their CEO Jimmy Iovine, who duly forwarded it to Dr. Dre. Dre was sceptical at first, telling Rolling Stone, "In my entire career in the music industry, I have never found anything from a demo tape or a CD. When Jimmy played this, I said, 'Find him. Now.'"
Within an hour in the studio together, the pair had completed the song My Name Is, and Eminem's future was assured. This was the moment he returned to when asked to contribute a guest verse to B.O.B.'s song Airplanes, imagining his life without that one key moment: "His alarm went off to wake him but he didn't make it to the Rap Olympics / He slept through his plane and he missed it... But it didn't fall in his lap so he ain't even hear it."
2. Charlotte Church rings This Morning
Most phone calls are trifling affairs, even if you do find yourself talking to people who actually know you in real life and not some random stranger asking about injury compensation claims or PPI. Charlotte Church's entire life was changed by a very different sort of phone call. Aged just 11, she rang into the ITV show This Morning, ready to demonstrate her uncanny soprano voice with a rendition of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Requiem.
The reaction was so strong that within days she found herself on TV again, this time on ITV's Big, Big Talent Show with Jonathan Ross. Ostensibly there to support her aunt Caroline Cooper, who was a contestant, Charlotte repeated her party piece in an early example of what we would now call The Susan Boyle Moment. Within weeks she was performing at Cardiff Arms Park and the Royal Albert Hall, and had recorded and released a hugely successful debut album.
3. Pulp replace The Stone Roses at Glastonbury
Pulp's headlining appearance at the 1995 Glastonbury festival was the moment when they stopped being quirky indie outsiders and became fully fledged national treasures. They arrived in the certain knowledge that this was going to be their year, and with their defining anthem Common People riding high in the charts.
But just a month before the festival began, things were very different. The Stone Roses were booked as the Pyramid Stage bill-toppers for Saturday, having returned from a long absence recording their second album and keen to assume their position as the people's champions of indie rock. Sadly for them, guitarist John Squire went on to break his collarbone in a mountain biking accident, forcing the band to abandon a stop-off in Japan and, crucially, that triumphant Glastonbury return. Pulp stepped into the breach with very little notice, and by the time they had finished with an exceptionally intense Common People, it was clear they'd made the most of this unexpected opportunity.
He noted afterwards: "I think it was the first show we'd done since we had become popular, and it was quite a moment because everybody sang along, and you realised that you'd crossed over into a different kind of world."
Naturally, being quirky indie outsiders at heart, all the acclaim pushed them to record the darkly claustrophobic This Is Hardcore, but that's another matter.
4. Adele's friends join MySpace
Back in 2006, social media's influence on music was still a startling and new thing. And while a great deal was made of Arctic Monkeys' involvement with MySpace (which has since been downplayed), perhaps the greatest rags-to-riches tale in those early cybertrawls is that of Adele.
Her early demo recordings were posted by a friend, just to gauge public reaction. There was no suggestion yet that this would be a great marketing move, more a chance for mates to support mates. But when your mate has as singular a voice as Adele's, friends will tell friends, and they'll tell their friends, and before long, record companies will sense excitement and come calling. In Adele's case, it was XL Recordings, who signed her up (with a supportive round of applause from official Queen of MySpace Lily Allen), put her on Later... with Jools Holland, and created an environment in which she could create her first album 19.
5. Toni Braxton stops for petrol
Toni Braxton is one of the few people in the world who can truthfully say their life was changed because their car had run low on petrol. Having made something of a name for herself in her native Maryland as one of The Braxtons, a gospel troupe starring Toni and her five siblings, Toni was a recognisable face about town as she pulled onto the forecourt to refill and was met there by an excited attendant called Bill Pettaway.
Bill said he was an aspiring songwriter and producer, and a fan, who worked at the petrol station to make ends meet, and asked if she might consider working with him on some songs. Over the years, this tale has become embroidered with the notion that Toni was singing to herself and Bill overheard her, offering to work with her straight away, but she has denied that this is the case. Nevertheless, the pair started working together, with such successful results that both Toni and The Braxtons signed record deals, and Bill wrote songs for artists as varied as Missy Elliott and Milli Vanilli.
6. Oasis go to Glasgow
Plenty of wild claims have been made about Oasis over the years, but one of the stories that defies excessive mythologising is the way they got their record deal, and that is principally because it's almost too good to be true. Having spent years rehearsing and honing their sound, the band were offered a slot playing with their friends Sister Lovers, fourth on the bill to 18 Wheeler at Glasgow indie club King Tut's Wah Wah Hut.
Having hired a van and driven from Manchester to Glasgow, the band are confronted by a promoter saying he knows nothing about them and they won't be playing. Liam and Noel proceed to threaten to smash the club if they can't play, so, for a quiet life, he agrees. At this point, Alan McGee, head of Creation Records, enters the venue.
As he later told the NME: "I wouldn't have got to see them normally, because when a band of mine's playing I usually get in five minutes before they come on stage. However, because I'd gone with my sister Susan, who doesn’t happen to own a watch, I got there two hours early. I witnessed all the shenanigans, so I wanted to see what they were like. The first song was really good. Then the second was incredible. By the time they did this fantastic version of I Am the Walrus, I'd decided I've got to sign this group, now. I said: 'Do you have a record deal? Do you want one? I wanna do it.'"
7. Nick Jonas's mum gets a haircut
Although Nick and his brothers did have the benefit of a songwriter for a father, his entrance into showbusiness was by no means a sure thing. In fact, although all the family had musical talent, he wasn't pushed to be on stage, and never took part in school productions. This is largely because the family were homeschooled by their mother, in Wyckoff, New Jersey.
And it's there that Nick's career started, at the age of six, while he was waiting for his mother to have her hair cut. Already something of a show-off, Nick was singing and dancing and entertaining the other customers, when someone suggested he get a manager. Within a year, Nick was appearing in Broadway productions, playing Tiny Tim in A Christmas Carol and Gavroche in Les Misérables. While appearing in Beauty and the Beast, he wrote a Christmas song - Joy to the World (A Christmas Prayer) - with his dad, and recorded it for a festive Broadway album. This led to a solo record deal, and he brought his elder brothers Joe and Kevin along to help write and sing harmonies on his debut album, Nicolas Jonas, which received only a limited release.
A record executive liked his voice enough to consider signing the brothers as a group - briefly called Sons of Jonas before good sense prevailed - and they worked on an album together, but it wasn't heavily promoted at the time and they were eventually dropped. It wasn't until Disney's Hollywood Records had signed the band and they'd become a teen hit that the album started to sell.
8. The Beatles release a record
By the time The Beatles put out their debut single, Love Me Do, they had been turned down by every potential record company in London, and even this release very nearly didn't happen. It's a long and convoluted story, but essentially the band's lucky break came as a result of music publishers Ardmore and Beechwood hearing demos of two Lennon/McCartney songs Brian Epstein (the band's manager) was having transferred to acetate, and putting pressure on George Martin, then head of Parlophone Records, to put them out.
George reluctantly agreed to see the band, didn't think much of their music, but was taken by their personalities, and told them to go away and learn a different song, How Do You Do It?, to record instead. The band did as instructed, but as the whole idea was to record and release John and Paul's songs, the team persevered with the best of an unpromising selection, the bluesy Love Me Do, which was, oddly enough, not one of the two songs Ardmore and Beechwood had originally heard.
Even when they got into the studio, things didn't go well. Their test recording with drummer Pete Best wasn't considered good enough, which prompted the band to sack Best and hire Ringo Starr instead. The first proper recording session with Ringo was also considered to be below par (although that's the version on the single), so the song was recorded again with session drummer Andy White and Ringo on tambourine, which appears on their debut album Please Please Me.
Liking the song just enough to put out, George Martin assumed he'd completed his obligations to its publishers and that that would be that, but through a combination of a strong Liverpool fanbase and some hard graft by promoters and pluggers, it began to rise up the chart, eventually reaching No.17. How Do You Do It? was pencilled in as a follow-up, but the band (with Martin's help) put together the barnstorming Please Please Me instead, and after that, they were away.
