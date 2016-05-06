10 concept albums that actually make sense

The concept album may be widely considered to be pretentious, overwrought and highfalutin - as Rick Wakeman reveals in BBC Four's When Pop Went Epic: The Crazy World of the Concept Album (broadcast on 6 May, 10pm) - but that doesn't necessarily mean they have to be, or that if they are, it's a bad thing.

The most common approaches are either to construct a song suite on a general theme, or try to tell a story, with each new song being a fresh chapter. The stories can be old favourites from literature or newly minted tales about robots or mods or wizards, and you can have a narrator, like a fairy tale, or try and link everything together with songs, like a proper opera. All that matters is that it works, as Fraser McAlpine discovers: