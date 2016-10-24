Is this the end? 7 massive artists that may have already released their last album

No one likes a quitter, especially not if the quitter is your favourite band or artist. Do musicians get out of the game quicker than they used to? That's a hard one to gauge, but it certainly seems like it.

Take a band like The Maccabees, who called it a day in August just as they were beginning to hit the big-time. Would they have carried on in less lean times? We'll never know. And although the announcement of their split felt final, we're absolutely in our rights to roll our eyes at some early retirements. Plenty of bands have forged longer careers when reunited, and then there are those, like Jamiroquai, who never officially split and just seem to be taking forever to release new music.

The below seven exist in a similarly grey area. Some have tentatively announced their cessation, others have been more concrete. All we can be certain of is that it'd be a crying shame if we've already heard the last of them.