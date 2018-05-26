The most triumphant performances from Saturday at the Biggest Weekend

Being the first Gallagher brother to play the Biggest Weekend is an unenviable responsibility. Noel needed to set the bar high with his headline set for Liam to follow on the Sunday. So how did he do? Kicking off with the triple whammy of a cinematic Fort Knox, the tin-whistling Holy Mountain and It’s A Beautiful World from his latest High Flying Birds album, Who Built The Moon?, was certainly one way to stamp an authority.

Chants of "Here we f***ing go" went up from the crowd as green flares were lit following In The Heat Of The Moment, but the crowd were told to calm down with Noel responding, “not quite yet” with a wry smile. That moment would come soon enough during the first Oasis track of the evening, Little By Little, which was greeted with the sort of reaction you’d expect from an absolute superb sing-a-long like that.

As Liverpool went 2-1 down to Real Madrid in the Uefa Champions League Final, Noel, a Manchester City fan (he even had his team’s flag draped over his amp), took great delight in reveling in their misfortune. He said: "There are some Liverpool fans on the stage right now, they’re absolutely dying."

Crowd-pleasing Oasis tracks came thick and fast with Half The World Away and Wonderwall, the later sounding more like Ryan Adams’ cover version rather than the original written by Noel. The set finished with Go Let It Out, Don’t Look Back In Anger (a track that has taken on a new poignancy after being adopted by the people of Manchester following 2017’s bombing) and a cover of The Beatles' All You Need Is Love. So congrats all round to Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, it’s now over to you R Kid.