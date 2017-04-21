10 fake music news stories that had us fooled

Derek Erdman is the receptionist at Sub Pop records, first musical home of Nirvana, and one day while bored at work, he decided to place a fake advert on Craigslist, using photos he found online, in which he posed as a former flatmate of Kurt Cobain's (and former member of a pretend grunge band called Gruntruck) with some of his possessions to offload. These included a Swatch phone, a video game called Kingman and a pair of skis, with the quote: "He owed us rent and said he would get the box when he came back and gave us money but he never came back, then when he was famous he never really talked to any of us again."

The reaction was quick and feverish, with fans rushing to grab some unheard of Nirvana memorabilia. In a since-deleted interview with the music site Revolt, Derek was asked if, seriously, anyone really wanted Kurt's skis, to which he replied, "THEY WANT THEM BAD. They also want that video game. I've gotten a lot of replies from 'serious collectors' and people who will pay for shipping. Have you ever shipped skis? That sounds like it would be really difficult. Not too many people wrote about the Swatch phone, which was surprising."