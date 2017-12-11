7 buskers that deserved to go viral

We'll start with the most recent example - of a pianist who casually started playing on a piano outside Forsyth Music Shop on Deansgate, Manchester earlier this month. It's not clear whether he's busking for money, or just having a jam, but he wows passers-by with an incredible medley of tunes ranging from rave classic Insomnia by Faithless to Dr. Dre's g-funk banger Still D.R.E.

As BBC Music News Live reported, the pianist was identified as Christopher Scamp from Liverpool, who told the Manchester Evening News: "I can play a few hundred songs and I can do them all the way through but tend to just mix parts of them together as not everyone has the patience for a full song."

The footage was captured by Manchester local Richard Parker, who shared his video on Facebook, where's it's already clocked up more than 6m views.