21 hidden gems at Glastonbury 2017 for you to discover

If you're a music fan, June normally means just one thing: Glastonbury Festival. And this year BBC Music Introducing will once again be at the prestigious event in Somerset with our very own stage showcasing some of the freshest under-the-radar music that the UK has to offer.
The following 21 artists on our line-up have one thing in common: they all uploaded their music to the BBC Music Introducing Uploader and caught the attention of one of our local shows around the country. Want to discover the next big thing in British music? This is definitely the place.
Find out more about these exceptional acts...
FRIDAY 23 JUNE
ONYDA (12:55)
"One of the most exciting talents to come from our area in ages. Incredible voice and scarily talented. Seductively dark and dreamy pop at its finest."
Rob Adcock, BBC Introducing from Stoke
OTIS MENSAH (13:40)
"Otis performs with the same sort of ease that most mere mortals reserve for simple tasks like breathing. His lyrics are so expertly crafted there's a good chance the ghost of William Shakespeare will make an appearance at Glastonbury for his performance, and he'll probably be taking notes."
Christian Carlisle, BBC Introducing in Sheffield
TOURISTS (14:25)
"One of the most polished and straight up mesmerising acts to grace Devon (or anywhere really), Tourists bring a welcome new knife-edge to dream-pop. Having broken Spotify's Viral Top 50 and won fans from internet taste-makers to Huw Stephens, their blend of Tame Impala-like psychedelia with a more sinister, snarling edge is unique, captivating, and a sure-fire win across the blessed fields of Glastonbury. You'll want to make a note of these guys."
Sarah Gosling, BBC Introducing in Devon
ROE (15:10)
"With talent oozing out of every pore, this multi-instrumentalist has it made, with her infectious vocals and autobiographical lyrics – you will not fail to be touched."
Cathy Moorehead, BBC Across The Line
GAFFA TAPE SANDY (15:55)
"Ever wondered what Pixies would sound like if they were younger and lived in Bury St Edmunds? Us neither, but it's nice that Gaffa Tape Sandy are on hand should anyone ever ask. We think they're a joy - they say they're three friends 'with an undying love for music that makes you want to punch your best friends in the head'. Go see."
Richard Haugh and Graeme Mac, BBC Introducing in Suffolk
JOSH BARRY (17:30)
Josh Barry is a finalist in Glastonbury Festival 2017's Emerging Talent Competition
FOLLY RAE (18:15)
"With a mesmerising voice and an amazing skill for writing captivating lyrics, Folly Rae is truly one to make an appointment to see at Glastonbury 2017."
Gareth Lloyd, BBC Introducing in Beds, Herts & Bucks
SATURDAY 24 JUNE
WOWH (12:00)
"WOWH bring the cool to pop music; their slick production and vocals will get anyone up on their feet and dancing! We are very proud to present this hot new duo, we hope they don't forget us when they are huge and headlining the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury when they inevitably return!"
Jess Iszatt, BBC Introducing in London
WOWH are finalists in Glastonbury Festival 2017's Emerging Talent Competition
THE COSMICS (12:45)
"This garage punk trio have been making waves across Birmingham's local music scene since they formed in 2015. They welcome you into their world through distorted yet melodic guitar riffs and courageously honest song writing. They count Steve Lamacq as a fan and are fast becoming known as a band to watch out for."
Louise Brierley and Jack Parker, BBC Introducing in the West Midlands
KEIR (13:35)
"We first heard Keir sing on a pier in an impromptu acoustic session. Barefoot and stripped back, it was an entrancing, captivating experience. Now you'll get the chance to witness the full-on performance - a singer totally immersed in his music. Come and join his journey to a parallel world of pure pop pleasure."
Richard Pitt, BBC Introducing in the West
WILD FRONT (14:35)
"Imagine alt-J, The Temper Trap and The 1975 having musical babies and you’re starting to get somewhere close to the dreamy indie pop of Wild Front. Totally mesmerising. I’m hooked!"
Steph Nieuwenhuys, BBC Introducing Solent
LULU JAMES (15:20)
"Since 2015 Lulu has been honing her craft touring as Gorgon City's lead vocalist. Fresh from headlining the Evolution Emerging Festival here in Newcastle, she's ready to bring the world her brand of 21st century soul."
Nick Roberts, BBC Introducing in the North East
PALM HONEY (16:05)
"It's experimental, trippy, psychedelic indie pop which frankly makes you feel like you want to dance barefoot in the grass! This Reading quartet have spent two years perfecting their craft, which will sound awesome in the Glastonbury sunshine."
Bridgitte Tetteh, BBC Introducing in Berkshire
WILDWOOD KIN (16:50)
"Two sisters and one cousin came together one fateful day in Devon to create the soul-soaring, ear-quenching alt-folk riot of sound that is Wildwood Kin. With their astounding harmonics, riotous performances and beautiful camaraderie, plus their inclusion on the BBC Radio 2 playlist and signing to Sony imprint Silvertone, they're already in the arrival lounge of greatness."
Sarah Gosling, BBC Introducing in Devon
SUNDAY 25 JUNE
THE HAPPY ENDINGS (12:45)
"Sisters Rachel and Emma and their backing band combine gorgeous harmonies and impeccable songwriting. Unmissable live."
Katy Noone, BBC Introducing on Radio Humberside
SPEAKMAN SOUND (13:35)
"Uplifting, life-affirming beats from the Speakman brothers, who have Glastonbury in their blood, growing up just a stone's throw away. When the sun shines on the fields of Avalon, this will become our perfect soundtrack."
Richard Pitt, BBC Introducing in the West
SODY (15:30)
"Listening to her music and looking at her musical achievements you’d never guess that Sody is just 16 years old, and currently working through her GCSEs! Since uploading her music to BBC Introducing in London 2 years ago her career has flourished, working with the likes of Martin Luke Brown, gaining support from Kodaline, plus getting signed to Universal Music Group based in LA. We are very proud and excited to introduce you to this young rising pop sensation, with a huge future ahead of her – watch this space."
Jess Iszatt, BBC Introducing in London
THE PALE WHITE (16:15)
"The Pale White have spent the past couple of years mastering their craft by gigging extensively here in the North East. Not only have they made the Radio 1 BBC Introducing playlist, but Radio X and MTV Rocks have also featured The Pale White prominently."
Nick Roberts, BBC Introducing in the North East
MATT MALTESE (17:00)
"Piano master Matt Maltese has just spread his brand of haunting, emotionally charged music at the BBC Maida Vale studios. He is an artist who toys with everything from love to politics in his lyrics, and his deep smooth vocals are set to wow crowds at Glastonbury."
Bridgitte Tetteh, BBC Introducing in Berkshire
SHADOWLARK (17:45)
"Combining 80s synths with modern day indie-pop is what makes this fresh new act from Leeds, Shadowlark, so exciting. Vocalist Ellen Smith has powerful vocals and crafts beautifully poignant lyrics that roll around in your head for days. Be sure to catch them at Glastonbury."
Emily Pilbeam, BBC Introducing in West Yorkshire
THE SHERLOCKS (18:30)
"The Sherlocks are testament to how far working your backside off can get you. From day one they've ploughed all their efforts into becoming a successful band and all their hard work has paid off. Indie anthems a plenty from this formidable South Yorkshire band of brothers."
Christian Carlisle, BBC Introducing in Sheffield