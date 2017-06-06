21 hidden gems at Glastonbury 2017 for you to discover

If you're a music fan, June normally means just one thing: Glastonbury Festival. And this year BBC Music Introducing will once again be at the prestigious event in Somerset with our very own stage showcasing some of the freshest under-the-radar music that the UK has to offer.

The following 21 artists on our line-up have one thing in common: they all uploaded their music to the BBC Music Introducing Uploader and caught the attention of one of our local shows around the country. Want to discover the next big thing in British music? This is definitely the place.

Find out more about these exceptional acts...