13 inventive ways musicians have reimagined the Doctor Who theme

This is possibly more of a visual delight than sonic, but the Tesla coil does lend itself well to channelling the dominant narratives of Doctor Who, being a mixture of technological advancement and elemental terror. This is what the theme music would sound like if sung by Daleks, and it's by no means the only time a piece of technology has sung the Doctor's music back to him. There's also this version of the theme by MrSolidSnake745, as performed by eight solid state disc drives.

Like us on Facebook, on Instagram at bbcmusic, or follow us on Twitter @bbcmusic