If you've never seen a shred video before, start here

Shred videos might feel like a recent phenomenon but they've been with us for more than a decade now. According to Know Your Meme, they originated in Finland in 2007 and proliferated from there.

What are shreds? They have nothing to do with shred diets, shredding documents or playing the guitar super fast like Yngwie Malmsteen, although the Swedish axeman has been 'victim' of one such video. The idea is a simple one: videos by artists are redubbed with a new performance that might not be quite as virtuosic or accomplished as the original, often leading to comedy gold.

Most artists who are parodied in this way see the funny side, though the violinist Daniel Hope issued a cease-and-desist notice to videomakers through his lawyer at the beginning of the year when he was shredded, as the New York Times reported. What's more, concert programmer Arno Lücker - one of those behind the online prank - suddenly found the long running series he presented at the Berlin Konzerthaus cancelled. The retirement of the series at concert hall, where Hope also plays, caused something of a hullabaloo in the classical world.

Here are some classic shred videos to either tickle your fancy, or get you into a pickle if you're a thin-skinned muso...