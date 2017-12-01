11 of the most bizarre world football songs

When the World Football Phone-In first sprang into being on Radio 5 live, New Labour had recently swept to power, the Spice Girls were riding high in the charts, and Brazil's Ronaldo had moved that summer to Inter Milan for a world-record £19.5m transfer fee (he would only play 99 games for the club in five years, thanks to a dodgy knee.)

Twenty years later, the world is a very different place, but the World Football Phone-In continues to thrive, despite being on 5 live as part of Up All Night between the ungodly hours of 2am and 4am on a Saturday morning (you can catch up with the podcast in more sociable hours). Presented by Dotun Adebayo, with specialist knowledge coming from the likes of Tim Vickery for South America and Mark Gleeson for the African continent, it's many people's favourite football programme of all time.

We're delighted to offer the following starting 11 of bonkers songs to soundtrack their birthday party - a four-hour extravaganza taking place this Saturday morning.