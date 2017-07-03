Going for broke: 7 spectacular ways stars squandered their fortunes

Manchester rave mecca The Haçienda was a club that had windows and no cloakroom. As part of a consortium that included their label, Factory Records, and its boss Tony Wilson, New Order opened the venue in 1982, having poured around £3m (in today's money) into creating a space that recreated the imposing atmosphere of legendary New York clubs. Bassist Peter Hook told the Guardian in 2012: "They told us it would cost £45,000 and if the band put up half we'd get our own nightclub - with free drinks. It ended up costing £450,000, a huge sum back then."

Business was initially slow, before dance music took off in the city in the late-80s. Yet The Haçienda still lost massive amounts of cash, partly through mismanagement and partly because punters showed curiously little interest in spending money at the bar. It went bankrupt in 1997, at which point New Order calculated that they lost a tenner every time a customer came through the door. The great shock here, then, is that it ran for an entire 15 years. Hooky published a book about the club in 2009. It was called The Haçienda: How Not To Run a Club.