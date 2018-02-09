7 acclaimed albums that no one listens to anymore

Then: "I subscribe to the Umberto Eco view that Noel Gallagher's a poet and Liam's a town crier," a fresh-faced, pre-Libertines Pete Doherty told an MTV reporter in 1997. He was just one of the many fans queuing to pick up a copy of Oasis's third album, Be Here Now, the release of which felt less like a standard album release and more like an epochal cultural event, especially when it shifted nearly 700,000 copies in its first week on shop shelves. Oasis were still high from the euphoria of their huge sold-out shows at Knebworth the year before, and weren't shy about talking up their new record. But neither were the music press, who lavished it with positive write-ups. NME gave it a more positive review than the one they bestowed upon its predecessor, (What's The Story) Morning Glory, while Q gave it the full five-star treatment.

What changed: Despite its huge first-week sales, Be Here Now soon came to represent a nadir for Oasis: a blustery symbol of self-indulgent excess. "It's the sound of a bunch of guys on coke," its chief creator, Noel Gallagher, declared years later. Some have subsequently explained the initial positive reviews as a way of making amends for the more lukewarm appraisals of Morning Glory. Taylor Parkes, who reviewed the album for Melody Maker, told the Guardian that his original copy had several of its more barbed criticisms taken out by an editor. "The unspoken thing was that Melody Maker had given the last album a tepid review and it was going to make damn sure that didn't happen again," he said.

BBC Radio 6 Music - Be Here Now: 20 years on