7 music publicity stunts that badly backfired

In a 2003 article about publicity stunts, Observer journalist Ben Thompson wrote: "If you take the definition of publicity stunt to be 'something which is done to get attention', and bear in mind that getting attention is the whole point of pop music, then it becomes impossible not to view brazen publicity strategies as an integral part of the creative process."

American art-pop duo Yacht - Jona Bechtolt and Claire L. Evans (above), a couple - would certainly agree with that, in part. For months, they'd been planning the 9 May release of a supposed leaked sex tape, featuring them, on their own site, saying on Facebook: "We hope you understand that this is not a delicious scandal. This is an exploitation." For $5, anyone could view the tape and the money would go to the band. The story was duly widely reported, and with sympathy.

There was no sex tape (those who paid were led to an error page, but credit cards weren't charged), and what was intended to be an exercise in satire and promotion for their new single, led to a colossal backlash as the pair were accused of making light of the serious issue of revenge porn. They first made, in their words, a "non-apology", then a full apology.

And in doing so, they join a long list of other artists who have got PR stunts very wrong...