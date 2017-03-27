Ticketing Terms and Conditions

There is no age restriction for the event; however under-16s will need to be accompanied by a responsible adult aged 18 or over. Those under two do not require a ticket.

ID checks may be carried out at the entrance if stewards feel you look under-16, with the following forms of ID accepted 1) a valid passport; 2) a valid European Union Photocard Driving Licence; 3) a valid photographic identity card bearing the National Proof Of Age Standards Scheme (PASS) hologram.

Tickets are limited to a maximum of one pair per person, per day. An event admin fee of £8.50 per ticket will be applied to help cover ticket handling, postage and other event administration costs. This will be non-refundable, whether the ticket is used or not, even in the unlikely circumstance that the event itself has to be cancelled.

Tickets are only available to UK residents and you can only apply using your main residential address. Checks may be undertaken to compare the address supplied against the registered address of the credit or debit card used and we reserve the right to cancel or hold back tickets where these addresses differ and/or ask for proof you live at the address given.

You can apply for tickets on behalf of other people; however we will only accept two pairs per day across the weekend on any one credit or debit card. Any bookings over this limit will be cancelled, without return of fees. If you apply on behalf of others for tickets reserved for those in the local area, we may request proof of residence before sending tickets.

The tickets will be divided into three ‘pots’:

70% of tickets will be reserved for those who live in the areas covered by Hull City Council and the East Riding of Yorkshire Council. This includes all residential Hull (HU) postcodes and some households with York (YO) or Doncaster (DN) postcodes.

25% of tickets will be reserved for residents living in surrounding areas, defined as: those with York (YO) or Doncaster (DN) postcodes but living outside the area covered by the two councils above; and anyone with a Lincoln (LN) postcode.

The remaining 5% will be available to the rest of the UK

Those booking tickets from the ‘Rest of the UK’ allocation you will need to bring the card used when booking with you on the day of the event – no physical tickets will be sent out in advance. For local allocations, tickets will be posted out. Should they fail to arrive by a set date you will be able to contact Ticketmaster and order replacements for collection on the day, but you will be required to provide proof of residence at the address given when applying - this is to stop people using false addresses when applying. Replacement tickets are not guaranteed and will be issued at the discretion of BBC Radio 1.

Those breaking the rules and regulations governing the ticket application process may have any tickets awarded to them cancelled.

Tickets may not be sold, traded, or offered for sale; and may not be used as a prize or for any other promotional or trade purpose by any organisation except the BBC. Tickets may be cancelled if offered for sale or as prizes.

The BBC, its sub-contractors, subsidiaries and/or agencies cannot accept any responsibility whatsoever for any technical failure or malfunction or any other problem with any telephone network or line, system, server, provider or otherwise which may result in any ticket application being lost or not properly registered or recorded.

Applicants must supply full details as required and comply with all rules and regulations to be eligible for tickets. No responsibility is accepted for applications made fraudulently.

Your personal information will be treated in accordance with the Data Protection Act 1998. Please visit the BBC's Privacy & Cookies Policy (www.bbc.co.uk/privacy) for more information.

The BBC reserves the right to cancel this event and ticket process or to alter or amend it at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, and if circumstances arise outside of its control. Should the event be cancelled or line-up changed, the BBC is not liable for any loss of money or expenses incurred, including the ticket handling fee and cost of travel to the venue.

Administration for this ticket giveaway is being overseen from Radio 1’s offices in London. As such, these rules are governed by the laws of England and Wales.

This event is administered by the BBC.