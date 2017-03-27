Ticketing Terms and Conditions

There is no age restriction for the event; however under-16s will need to be accompanied by a responsible adult aged 18 or over. Those under two do not require a ticket.
ID checks may be carried out at the entrance if stewards feel you look under-16, with the following forms of ID accepted 1) a valid passport; 2) a valid European Union Photocard Driving Licence; 3) a valid photographic identity card bearing the National Proof Of Age Standards Scheme (PASS) hologram.
Tickets are limited to a maximum of one pair per person, per day. An event admin fee of £8.50 per ticket will be applied to help cover ticket handling, postage and other event administration costs. This will be non-refundable, whether the ticket is used or not, even in the unlikely circumstance that the event itself has to be cancelled.
Tickets are only available to UK residents and you can only apply using your main residential address. Checks may be undertaken to compare the address supplied against the registered address of the credit or debit card used and we reserve the right to cancel or hold back tickets where these addresses differ and/or ask for proof you live at the address given.
You can apply for tickets on behalf of other people; however we will only accept two pairs per day across the weekend on any one credit or debit card. Any bookings over this limit will be cancelled, without return of fees. If you apply on behalf of others for tickets reserved for those in the local area, we may request proof of residence before sending tickets.
The tickets will be divided into three ‘pots’:
- 70% of tickets will be reserved for those who live in the areas covered by Hull City Council and the East Riding of Yorkshire Council. This includes all residential Hull (HU) postcodes and some households with York (YO) or Doncaster (DN) postcodes.
- 25% of tickets will be reserved for residents living in surrounding areas, defined as: those with York (YO) or Doncaster (DN) postcodes but living outside the area covered by the two councils above; and anyone with a Lincoln (LN) postcode.
- The remaining 5% will be available to the rest of the UK
Those booking tickets from the ‘Rest of the UK’ allocation you will need to bring the card used when booking with you on the day of the event – no physical tickets will be sent out in advance. For local allocations, tickets will be posted out. Should they fail to arrive by a set date you will be able to contact Ticketmaster and order replacements for collection on the day, but you will be required to provide proof of residence at the address given when applying - this is to stop people using false addresses when applying. Replacement tickets are not guaranteed and will be issued at the discretion of BBC Radio 1.
Those breaking the rules and regulations governing the ticket application process may have any tickets awarded to them cancelled.
Tickets may not be sold, traded, or offered for sale; and may not be used as a prize or for any other promotional or trade purpose by any organisation except the BBC. Tickets may be cancelled if offered for sale or as prizes.
The BBC, its sub-contractors, subsidiaries and/or agencies cannot accept any responsibility whatsoever for any technical failure or malfunction or any other problem with any telephone network or line, system, server, provider or otherwise which may result in any ticket application being lost or not properly registered or recorded.
Applicants must supply full details as required and comply with all rules and regulations to be eligible for tickets. No responsibility is accepted for applications made fraudulently.
Your personal information will be treated in accordance with the Data Protection Act 1998. Please visit the BBC's Privacy & Cookies Policy (www.bbc.co.uk/privacy) for more information.
The BBC reserves the right to cancel this event and ticket process or to alter or amend it at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, and if circumstances arise outside of its control. Should the event be cancelled or line-up changed, the BBC is not liable for any loss of money or expenses incurred, including the ticket handling fee and cost of travel to the venue.
Administration for this ticket giveaway is being overseen from Radio 1’s offices in London. As such, these rules are governed by the laws of England and Wales.
This event is administered by the BBC.
Ticket Use Terms & Conditions
1. The ticket is subject to the rules and regulations of the BBC which may be changed at their discretion.
2. The BBC shall not be liable for any loss, damage, cost or expense, except in the case of death or personal injury if due to any negligent act or omission on their part.
3. Persons attending the event are responsible for their own valuables. The BBC will not be liable for any loss or damage to personal property brought to the venue(s).
4. The BBC reserves the right to cancel this event at any stage, if deemed necessary in their opinion, or if circumstances arise outside their control. They also reserve the right to alter or change the programme and line-up without prior notification.
5. Should the event be cancelled or line-up changed, the BBC will not be liable for the payment of any compensation or for any loss of money and/or expenses incurred including any event administration fees.
6. Tickets shall not be exchanged nor money refunded unless an event is cancelled or postponed.
7. All those attending the event will need a valid ticket. PLEASE NOTE: anybody under 16 MUST be accompanied by a responsible adult aged 18 or over. Proof of age may be requested upon entry (acceptable forms of ID are a valid passport; valid EU photocard driving licence; a photographic ID card with the National Proof of Age Standards Scheme – PASS - hologram). Tickets should be retained at all times during the event.
8. The BBC may ask for reasonable proof that the bearer of this ticket has been issued with it in accordance with the rules governing ticket distribution.
9. Tickets may not be sold, traded, or offered for sale; and may not be used as a prize or for any other promotional or trade purpose by any organisation other than the BBC. Tickets are security printed and individually bar coded. Sale or attempted sale is grounds for seizure or cancellation of this ticket and those trying to use resold or cancelled tickets will be refused entry into the venue. Should this ticket be re-sold or transferred for profit or commercial gain by anyone other than the nominated ticket agents, it will become void and the holder may be refused entry to, or ejected from, the venue(s). Certain venues have additional terms & conditions and these also apply.
10. No re-admission once you have left the venue.
11. The BBC reserves the right to refuse anyone entry to the venue at their discretion and any person who fails to comply with instructions from a steward or other person acting on behalf of the BBC may be ejected. In addition anyone found to be causing damage to the venue, the venue infrastructure, causing harm to any other person on site, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or mannerisms, behaving in an illegal, anti social or aggressive manner, if found in possession of any illegal or prohibited item or substance, appearing to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs or in breach of these conditions will be ejected and may be reported to the police.
12. The BBC will use its right to search all persons and personal property, with bag searches and, potentially, via the use of full body metal detectors. They will refuse admission to, or eject from, the venue, any person who refuses to be searched by a steward or other person acting on their behalf.
13. As well as items mentioned elsewhere in these terms and conditions the following articles are not permitted within the venue - flags, chairs, knives, fireworks, smoke canisters, Chinese lanterns, golf umbrellas (or other large umbrellas), gas canisters (including aerosols and nitrous oxide), megaphones, air-horns, sound systems, flares, weapons, dangerous or hazardous items, laser devices, glass vessels, cans, poles, selfie-sticks, unauthorised items for trading, including any goods using unauthorised event logos, and any article that might be used as a weapon and / or compromise public safety, including unofficial tabards.
14. Fires are not permitted anywhere on site. Anyone involved with starting a fire or throwing anything onto a fire will be evicted from site.
15. No food or alcohol is permitted to be taken into the venue, with the exception of personal supplies of water in plastic containers with unbroken seals (up to 500 ml per person). Glass and cans are not permitted.
16. Do not bring drugs including legal highs to the event, you will be rejected/ejected from the event and may be handed over to the police if found in possession. Sniffer dogs may be in operation.
17. Alcohol will be on sale in the venue; however Bars at the event will be operating a ‘Challenge 25’ policy. If bar staff feel you look under the age of 25 they will ask you to provide photo ID with proof that you are over the age of 18 (See point 7 for acceptable forms of ID). Security patrols will also operate around the venue.
18. Unauthorised professional photography or use of professional recording equipment is prohibited and zoom lenses, audio visual or cinematographic devices will not be permitted in to the venue.
19. BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend will be filmed for live and recorded transmission on any BBC network, including internet streaming. Ticket holders give their express consent to the use of their actual or simulated likeness in connection with the production, exhibition, advertising or exploitation of any film, video and/or audio recording of this event and/or any element thereof in any/all media throughout the world. They also agree to being filmed by police or security staff for the purposes of helping ensure the security of customers and preventing crime.
20. It is against the law to smoke in enclosed spaces, this includes Tents. Please observe the signage around the Venue.
21. No animals will be permitted, other than guide dogs for blind and/or deaf attendees.
22. WARNINGS – Prolonged exposure to loud noise may cause damage to your hearing. Smoke effects, strobe lighting, lasers and loud noises may be used at this event.
Your legal rights as a consumer are not affected by these terms and conditions.