9 bitter songs of revenge, and the stories behind them

This is an ancient story of vengeance across an entire subset of songwriting. Murder ballads - such as Pretty Polly, as sung by Shirley above - often tell the tale of a naive young girl who is lured to a romantic riverside spot by a charming swine, only to be brutally murdered. The Outlandish Knight has the same basic tale, but with a twist. Having been magically lured to a quiet waterside location with her family gold in her pocket and two of the family horses to ride, a young girl discovers her beau is a rotter, who starts bragging about all the other women he's already killed and demands she takes off her expensive dress to add to his booty pile.

The girl insists he cut down a nearby thistle, so it would not tangle in her hair or scratch her skin, which he agrees to do. While his back is turned, she throws him into the water, leaving him spluttering and begging her to help him out. Needless to say, she declines, and he drowns.