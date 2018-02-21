The best, worst and oddest Olympic figure skating songs

Thanks to a rule change, figure skaters at this year's Winter Olympics have been allowed to dance to music with vocals for the first time (previously it was an honour only given to the ice dancers). And so, gone are the days where the only music you'd hear would be syrupy classical pieces grabbed from Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals; competitors can now have Bob Dylan wailing along to their every jump if they want to.

Most, however, seem to have chosen the rock equivalent of a syrupy classical piece (hello, Coldplay), but some have pushed the boat out. Here's the best, worst and oddest music that's been played so far...