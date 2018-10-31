10 epic moments you may have missed from the latest series of Jools

The final episode in the series featured an all-star cast including Jungle, Damon Albarn's The Good, the Bad & The Queen and Swedish pop star Robyn, whose brilliant album Honey - her first in eight years - had come out the week before. Here's lead single Missing U, performed with passion and intensity. Truly, Robyn is the queen of the sad banger.

