Samclosure to Loutallica: 10 astonishing musical collaborations which actually happened

So many people have taken part in Damon Albarn's Gorillaz project that to list them all would take up the rest of the day and most of the internet. Suffice to say that this performance of Stylo brings together rapper/actor Mos Def, soul pioneer Bobby Womack, Mick Jones and Paul Simonon from The Clash, and there is still time for Damon to do a bit of singing. That's a proper collaboration in action.