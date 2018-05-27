8 show-stopping sets from Sunday at the Biggest Weekend

How do you follow Taylor Swift, you may ask? Well, you do exactly what Florence + The Machine did and close the Biggest Weekend in Swansea with a headline show packed full of positive vibes. This wasn’t just a gig, it was a transcendental experience. Walking on stage barefoot in a floaty dress, Florence Welch reached out to the crowd as though transferring her glowing energy through her fingertips. She was greeted with screams from the crowd as the band lit up the stage with Between Two Lungs.

Before new track Hunger, Florence thanked the crowd for helping her express herself so openly in the song, saying: "I never thought I’d say (these words) out loud, never mind putting them into a song. I was really afraid, and I just want to say thank you so much. You don’t know how much this has meant to me and how transformative it has been. You have done that."

A stripped-back version of Sweet Nothing, the Calvin Harris track featuring Florence, followed with the crowd swaying with arms in the air, before Dog Days Are Over saw them all bouncing in unison. Florence's dancing was so infectiously energetic that it caused a “slight wardrobe malfunction” that required some remedying offstage. Thankfully, we didn’t have to wait long for the singer to return and what followed was hauntingly beautiful (Sky Full Of Song), unbelievably epic (You’ve Got The Love) and anthemic (Ship To Wreck). Shake It Out ended the masterful, good-time headline performance as fireworks lit up the sky.