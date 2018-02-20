Surprising BRITs winners - where are they now?

Back then: Alison Clarkson, a former member of Public Enemy-approved female rap group She Rockers, broke through as Betty Boo (a nickname based on her similarity to the Max Fleischer cartoon character Betty Boop) when she supplied the vocal on Beatmasters’ Hey DJ - I Can’t Dance (To That Music You’re Playing). Her solo singles Doin The Do and Where Are You Baby crafted a peppy, Day-Glo persona, and her album Boomania got to No.3 in the charts, making her a shoo-in for Best British Newcomer in 1991.

What happened: Clarkson’s second album, GRRR! It’s Betty Boo, didn’t reach the Top 40. She stepped back from the limelight when her mother fell ill, and subsequently focused on songwriting. She co-wrote Pure And Simple for Simon Cowell’s short-lived Spice Girls rivals Girl Thing, a track that later became a huge hit when re-recorded by Popstars winners Hear’Say. She has also co-written songs for Girls Aloud (Mars Attack and Boogie Down Love), Louise, Dannii Minogue and Sophie Ellis Bextor.

In 2006, she returned as part of unlikely duo WigWam with Blur bassist Alex James. Despite critical hysteria and rumours of an album, the pair only released one track, the compulsive WigWam. Clarkson also collaborated with dance act Jack Rokka on the aggressive banger Take Off, with its very Boo-ish video. She is reportedly working on a stage musical about the life of 19th century it-girl and Nelson’s Mistress Emma Hamilton, based on the biography by historian Kate Williams.