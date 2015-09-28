The best quotes from Brian Eno's John Peel Lecture

Eno ended by considering the future:

"What we're moving into is an era of abundance and cooperation. We're super-productive; we're going to become even more productive as we automate and we're going to become even less connected to the production, because automation means robotisation and humans are less necessary to that process."

So what will we be doing? "I think we're going to be," said Eno, "even more full-time artists than we are now."