Little Mix dazzle on and off stage at the BBC Music Awards 2015

Little Mix hit the ground running...

It’s been a busy few weeks for the girls, who came back from their Japan promo tour to perform at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball before coming straight to the BBC Music Awards.

Setting the red carpet ablaze

One Direction may have had flames on stage but it was Little Mix who set the red carpet on fire and turned heads with their daring outfits.

Fans come first for the girls

Even though it was a cold and rainy afternoon the group took time to take plenty of selfies with fans before heading into the arena.

They had everyone under their spell with Black Magic

Little Mix perform Black Magic at the BBC Music Awards 2015

Still turning heads...

After killing it on stage, they headed backstage to snuggle up with Jess Glynne and Alice Levine.

Time for a well-earned rest!

