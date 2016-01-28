Which one song would you pass on to the next generation?

Radio 4's Inheritance Tracks works on a very simple premise: over the course of a short interview guests are asked which single song was handed down to them and which one they'd like to pass on to the generation after them.

Many wonderful people have revealed their choices - from the six below to a whole host of non-musical people like poet Simon Armitage, Mary Berry, comedian Stewart Lee and screwball American film director John Waters - and their songs always come complete with highly personal stories about their pasts and wishes for the future.

It got us thinking: what would we pick? What would you? Here are a few suggestions, and there are plenty more episodes to download here.