Quiz: How well do you know your pop punctuation?

Apparently some musicians find letters and spellings a bit boring. It's not enough to have a name that's a perfectly nice colour, like Pink for example. There has to be a further tweak, to make it unique and special, preferably using a handful of dots and squiggles from a glittery bag of punctuation.

So, with the judicious use of exclamation marks, Pink becomes P!nk, Panic at the Disco become Panic! at the Disco and !!! can smugly dispense with the letters altogether. But how easy to remember are these little innovative touches? Can you, if pressed, spot which apostrophes and ampersands are the right ones, in the right place, to spell an artist's name correctly?