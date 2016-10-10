10 words from pop music culture that made it into the dictionary

Pop music and language have often had a stormy relationship. Ever since Little Richard began Tutti Frutti with a stream of nonsense syllables that appeared to mean nothing and everything all at the same time - "A wop bop a loo bop a lop bam boom!" - people have wrung their hands and despaired over the terrible damage musical slang must be doing to the English language.

But pop culture, particularly hip hop, has been responsible for some exceptionally useful recent additions to the dictionary, reawakening dormant words from their slumber, coining fresh terminology for the changing times, and in at least one case, making new compound words out of bits of old slang and then using them to take over the world.

Here are 10 examples, all of which have been accepted by the Oxford English Dictionary or Cambridge Dictionary.