10 astonishing record-breakers in global music

India is the country that reads the most and it's also the world's most prolific filmmaking nation, ahead of Nigeria in second place. But what about music? Forget about Paul McCartney, Wiley or Johnny Cash - all of whom have recorded hundreds of songs - if you want to discover the most-productive musicians of all time, you need investigate playback singing (professional singers pre-recording songs for use in film) in South Asian cinema, particularly two sisters: Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.

In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records had older sister Mangeshkar (now 87) down as recording the most songs in history - a staggering 25,000. The figure was contested and the record removed until 2011 when it was credited to Bhosle for recording up to 11,000 solo, duet and chorus-backed songs in over 20 Indian languages since 1947. It's no wonder that Cornershop paid tribute to Bhosle with their appropriately titled Brimful of Asha, the Norman Cook remix of which went to No.1 in 1997.