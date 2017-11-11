Listen
The 7 huge moments that defined 1Xtra Live 2017

Watch performances from 1Xtra Live 2017
BBC Radio 1Xtra's big flagship event took place at Manchester Arena on Saturday 11th November. 1Xtra Live promised to bring the best in UK and international black and urban music to the biggest ever audience. And boy, did it deliver.

It was an epic, sold out night full of big names, raw talent and pure swagger. The perfect way to celebrate 1Xtra's 15th anniversary.

Here's how it went down...

Bryson Tiller opened the show in style

The proceedings kicked off with Kentucky-born Bryson Tiller's trap-soul vibes...

Can we say it was "All Tiller, no filler"? #SorryNotSorry

Stefflon Don and her dance squad got everyone moving

Yo, I'm the captain of this team
Stefflon Don, Real Ting

Fresh from topping the charts with her single Hurtin' Me (along with French Montana), Stefflon Don treated Manchester to a stellar performance full of attitude.

Special mention has to go out to her formidable posse of dancers, who had the crowd well and truly jumping and throwing shapes. The audience were already well limbered-up by the time J Hus got them leaning and bopping later on.

Serious squad goals.

Big Shaq hijacked the stage

It's my stage now
Big Shaq

Man of the moment Big Shaq aka Roadman Shaq aka Michael Dapaah made an unexpected appearance, invading the stage and catching Charlie Sloth by surprise.

He then launched into his viral hit which went a little something like... skrrrahh, pap, pap, ka-ka-ka skidiki-pap-pap, and a pu-pu-pudrrrr-boom skya, du-du-ku-ku-dun-dun poom, poom.

And before you ask: no, he didn't take off his jacket. 1Xtra Live and man's not hot.

Bugzy Malone made a dedication to the victims of the Manchester Arena attack

Bugzy Malone had a message to share with the 1Xtra crowd:

"I want to dedicate this whole performance to the people we lost at the Ariana Grande concert earlier this year. I dedicate this next track to the people that lost somebody."

Manchester's very own Bugzy Malone has been instrumental in putting his home town on the grime map, and at 1Xtra Live it was easy to see where he gets his alias, the King of the North.

And if you didn't think Bugzy was already repping Manchester enough:

0161 represent.

French Montana paid a little surprise visit

Yeah, this happened.

The backstage photo game was strong...

J Hus
J Hus

...if we do say so ourselves 💪

Check out more iconic images of the line up and presenters from behind the scenes.

Stefflon Don

It was LIT...literally

Houston's finest, Travis Scott provided the finale to a truly epic night of music. And what better way to cap the whole thing off than with some major pyrotechnics?

There are unconfirmed rumours that somewhere nearby Big Shaq had to take his jacket off. 1Xtra Live = 🔥🔥🔥

