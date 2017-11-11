The 7 huge moments that defined 1Xtra Live 2017

BBC Radio 1Xtra's big flagship event took place at Manchester Arena on Saturday 11th November. 1Xtra Live promised to bring the best in UK and international black and urban music to the biggest ever audience. And boy, did it deliver.
It was an epic, sold out night full of big names, raw talent and pure swagger. The perfect way to celebrate 1Xtra's 15th anniversary.
Here's how it went down...
Bryson Tiller opened the show in style
The proceedings kicked off with Kentucky-born Bryson Tiller's trap-soul vibes...
Can we say it was "All Tiller, no filler"? #SorryNotSorry
Stefflon Don and her dance squad got everyone moving
Yo, I'm the captain of this teamStefflon Don, Real Ting
Fresh from topping the charts with her single Hurtin' Me (along with French Montana), Stefflon Don treated Manchester to a stellar performance full of attitude.
Special mention has to go out to her formidable posse of dancers, who had the crowd well and truly jumping and throwing shapes. The audience were already well limbered-up by the time J Hus got them leaning and bopping later on.
Serious squad goals.
Big Shaq hijacked the stage
It's my stage nowBig Shaq
Man of the moment Big Shaq aka Roadman Shaq aka Michael Dapaah made an unexpected appearance, invading the stage and catching Charlie Sloth by surprise.
He then launched into his viral hit which went a little something like... skrrrahh, pap, pap, ka-ka-ka skidiki-pap-pap, and a pu-pu-pudrrrr-boom skya, du-du-ku-ku-dun-dun poom, poom.
And before you ask: no, he didn't take off his jacket. 1Xtra Live and man's not hot.
Bugzy Malone made a dedication to the victims of the Manchester Arena attack
Bugzy Malone had a message to share with the 1Xtra crowd:
"I want to dedicate this whole performance to the people we lost at the Ariana Grande concert earlier this year. I dedicate this next track to the people that lost somebody."
Manchester's very own Bugzy Malone has been instrumental in putting his home town on the grime map, and at 1Xtra Live it was easy to see where he gets his alias, the King of the North.
And if you didn't think Bugzy was already repping Manchester enough:
0161 represent.
French Montana paid a little surprise visit
Yeah, this happened.
The backstage photo game was strong...
...if we do say so ourselves 💪
Stefflon Don
It was LIT...literally
Houston's finest, Travis Scott provided the finale to a truly epic night of music. And what better way to cap the whole thing off than with some major pyrotechnics?
There are unconfirmed rumours that somewhere nearby Big Shaq had to take his jacket off. 1Xtra Live = 🔥🔥🔥