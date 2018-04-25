Can you name the musician from their iconic accessory?

"The only thing that separates us from the animals is our ability to accessorise," the character Clairee Belcher famously said in 1989 film Steel Magnolias, and many musicians would tend to agree. In rock and rap and everything in-between, a carefully selected accessory works as a statement of personality and sometimes, like Michael Jackson's white glove, the accessory becomes iconic. See them removed from the musician and can you spot who they belong to? Let's find out...

Like us on Facebook, on Instagram at bbcmusic, or follow us on Twitter @bbcmusic

Related links

Latest Articles

  • 8 predictions for music in 2019 from expert pop forecasters

    8 predictions for music in 2019 from expert pop forecasters

  • Quiz: Who are these 2018 diss songs about?

    Quiz: Who are these 2018 diss songs about?

  • 7 of the most scathing record reviews of the year

    7 of the most scathing record reviews of the year

  • 9 brilliant music videos that you may have missed in 2018

    9 brilliant music videos that you may have missed in 2018

  • Test your knowledge of the year in music with our poptastic quiz

    Test your knowledge of the year in music with our poptastic quiz

  • 7 heartbreaking Christmas songs that might make you cry

    7 heartbreaking Christmas songs that might make you cry

Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from