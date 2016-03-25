7 things you possibly didn't know about Janis Joplin

Amy Berg’s excellent feature-length documentary, Janis Joplin: Little Girl Blue (broadcast on BBC Four, 25 March) really helps you to truly understand the celebrated and rock/soul singer who died in 1970, aged just 27, even if you think you already knew everything about her and her short career.

Berg’s tact is to not only consider biography, but, through exhaustive research and incredible access to family members, friends and former band-mates, paint an almost psychological portrait of Janis Joplin, an intensely complex and brilliant person.

Here, then, are a few things you may not know about her, some taken from the film, and some we dug up from elsewhere: