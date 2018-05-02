Don't know much about history? Experts fact-check 7 pop songs

The song says more about the way the Confederacy has been remembered in the white South than it does about the Civil War

The Band's Robbie Robertson reportedly wrote this song - about a Confederate soldier at the end of the American Civil War - using research from the Woodstock library. While Virgil Caine is a fictional protagonist, the story is anchored by real events. Dr Adam Smith, Professor of History at UCL, verifies both the existence of the Danville Line, the railroad where Caine serves, and Stoneman's cavalry, who captures it.

The first verse includes this lyric: "In the winter of 65, we were hungry, just barely alive." Smith says: "Some people in the South were starving before that - from 1863 onwards. But the winter of 1865, in the aftermath of defeat, was certainly very hard. The harvest was massively frustrated by lack of men to bring it in, as well as destruction in the war."

However, the song is wrong about the fall of Richmond, Virginia. It did not fall on 10 May, 1865, but 2 April. "The significance of 10 May was that it was the day when the president of the Confederacy, Jefferson Davis, was captured by union troops," Smith says.

Smith thinks Virgil Caine is an accurate portrayal of a working class Southern man in 1865, but adds: "This kind of neo-Confederate nostalgia says more about the way the Confederacy has been remembered in the white South, and beyond, than it does about the Civil War." He enjoys the song's melody, but believes it has been adopted "as a white supremacist anthem, despite having been covered by Joan Baez, which tells you that this is a complex subject".

Accuracy: 5/10