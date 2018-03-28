Odd couples: 8 of the unlikeliest friendships in pop

Friendship might be one of life's great treasures, though who you get on with best can actually be something of a lottery, as evidenced by the following incongruous pairings from the worlds of music, entertainment and sport.
Stormzy & Bradley Walsh
Bradley Walsh and Stormzy have more in common than you might think. The hip hop star might have won two Brits at the 2018 awards and become the first grime artist to clock in with a No.1 album in the UK charts, but comedian and actor Walsh scored the best-selling album of 2016 with Chasing Dreams, outselling ZAYN's Mind of Mine. This isn't a joke.
NME thought Walsh was having a laugh when he approached them in the press pit at the Brit Awards 2017 just as the rapper walked by. "My mate Stormzy, that," he said, indicating his mate over his shoulder. "We hang together. Do a bit of grime. What else do we do, grunge? No, just grime. Definitely grime." He went on: "We're gonna do an album of Nelson Riddle arrangements in grime form. It's gonna be called Griddle. We're looking forward to it, we're gonna collaborate."
The pair then appeared together on The Jonathan Ross Show show last October with Walsh declaring, "I actually really love his stuff," and, when pressed, said his favourite track was Velvet. To prove the point he then serenaded Stormzy with Blinded by Your Grace.
“Come on Stormzy old love!!!” wrote Walsh on his Instagram in February of this year, with a video of him miming to Shut Up. "You don't ring, you don't write where's my collab?? I could do rap with a capital C! Get jiggy wiv it Instas. Shuuut Uuuup!"
Shaun Ryder & Roy Walker
You wouldn't automatically assume the former Catchphrase host and the singer of Kinky Afro would have a great deal in common, and you'd be right. Comedian Roy Walker and the notorious Madchester pop eccentric were brought together in the most dramatic of circumstances whilst recently filming a reality TV show, 100 Years Younger in 21 Days. Happy Mondays singer Shaun Ryder turned Baywatch-style lifesaver when he dived into the water after Walker, famous in the 80s for knocking around with an animated computer sprite called Mr Chips. Walker was surfing for the reality show when disaster struck.
"In my imagination, I was all bronzed and good-looking in my Speedos and I dived into the water, and I saved Roy," said Ryder on This Morning.
"I'm under the water and I see these two hands come and save me," said Walker, whose leg was pouring with blood after being struck by his surfboard. "He saved me. He said those reassuring words, 'Stop messing around!'"
"I asked him if he was in a swing band," Roy told the Mirror. "I said all the wrong things. He was so nice. I've never met anyone like him. He's wonderful."
Morrissey & Robbie Keane
The Republic of Ireland striker who's scored 68 goals for his country and The Smiths singer who famously sang about "spending warm summer days indoors" are perhaps not the likeliest of friends. It came as a big surprise to one of them then that they are in fact blood relatives.
"It's the bizarrest situation ever," the former Tottenham striker Robbie Keane told the Daily Mail. "He wanted to meet me, so I ended up meeting him, and he told me the whole history of Captain's Road in Crumlin; obviously my family is all from there, his Dad and my Grandad were first cousins. It's definitely true. I hadn't a clue beforehand. I asked my mother and said, 'How come for years nobody has ever said that?'"
Keane admitted he didn’t know his Ask from his El Vez before he met Morrissey, but his ignorance was now a thing of the past: "I didn’t listen too much to his music but, then obviously, as you get to know someone, you get interested in them then. I went to see his gig a few weeks ago in the Staples Centre and he’s a lovely man, very charming. He looks like my Granda. Weird."
Morrissey went to watch Robbie play for LA Galaxy and was similarly taken with his cousin, remarking upon their similar mental regions. "In filial terms the Irish blood, English heart genetic between Robbie and I is evident – his chin is my chin, my chin is his," True to You reported Morrissey as saying. "He is a gentleman of the highest calibre and to watch him on the pitch - pacing like a lion, as weightless as an astronaut, is pure therapy. Robbie, the pleasure, the privilege is mine."
50 Cent & Bette Midler
A bad boy MC from the mean streets of Queens, and the all-singing, all-dancing star of Beaches may not seem like classic BBFs, but they've been tight since Fiddy received a phone call from Middy asking for help in 2008.
"I called and nagged him," Bette Midler told People about her phone call to 50 Cent. "His G-Unity Foundation gives a million dollars away every year in grants to nonprofits all over the city. They're just brilliant."
The odd couple were at it again in 2009 when the gangsta rapper showed up to a kiddies picnic for Midler's New York Restoration Project in Fort Tryon Park. "He's really made my life worth living," gushed Midler to the Daily News adding that Fiddy had "been with me through thick and thin".
"Look how beautiful things are and how nice it feels," said Jackson about their philanthropic double act, adding that a musical collaboration between the pair would be "really hot". Watch this space.
Ed Sheeran & Ronaldo
Britain's biggest male pop singer stands behind Taylor Swift and Elton John only in the celebrity mates stakes, but his friendship with Brazilian footballing legend Ronaldo still raised a few eyebrows when the Shape of You singer revealed they were chums. Ronaldo, three time world player of the year and two time FIFA World Cup winner, met Ed at his gig in Sao Paulo in 2015 and invited him back to a party at his house, which just so happened to have a nightclub attached to it.
"We went there and he showed me my dance routine from the Thinking Out Loud video," said Sheeran. "He had learned it with his girlfriend, which was amazing."
NME reported that that the singer was excited about seeing O Fenômeno again when he plays in Rio. "I get to see him again, that's exciting," he enthused. "I really like him. He was so cool."
Alice Cooper & Groucho Marx
According to Doug Elfman, writing in the Las Vegas Review Journal, the shock-rocker and the comedy immortal bonded when they were thrust together as neighbours living in Beverly Hills, mainly because Marx suffered from insomnia, and the musician was the only person he could call at one o'clock in the morning and expect to still be up.
"He had a chair next to his bed with a six pack of Budweiser and we would sit and watch old movies," said Alice Cooper, whose real name is Vincent Furnier. "And then pretty soon, after about two movies were over, I'd look over and he'd be in his beret and his cigar and he'd finally go to sleep. I'd put out his cigar, turn out the lights and go home. And the next night, one o’clock in the morning: 'Hey coop, can't sleep, come on over.'"
Coop's manager Shep Gordon confirmed the bromance in his autobiography They Call Me Supermensch. The Washington Post quoted him as saying: "They'd watch TV until Groucho fell asleep - both of them wearing Mickey Mouse ears. It was the cutest thing you ever saw."
Britney Spears & Mel Gibson
Gossip columns had a field day when Britney Spears and Mel Gibson became pals. The Lethal Weapon star reached out to the Toxic singer when she had a career meltdown in 2007. "I just felt like this poor kid, she's lining up to be stoned," Gibson told Jimmy Kimmel on his chat show in 2009. "The press was going at her and everything. I just thought, 'I wonder if anyone is actually reaching out to her,' so I just called her and she's doing great now."
The original Mad Max and his then-wife Robyn reportedly took Spears away on a break to Costa Rica in 2008 to help her in her hour of need. Undependable news sources relentlessly report stories about Britney returning the shoulder to cry on whenever Gibson courts controversy or has a relationship breakdown.
Jimmy Page & Michael Winner
Led Zeppelin's hard-living Jimmy Page and a man whose catchphrase was "calm down, dear" were unlikely bosom buddies, and yet when Jimmy Page worked on the soundtrack of his next-door neighbour's 1982 film franchise, the pair became inseparable.
"Jimmy and I became very close when he did the music for Death Wish 2," the late Michael Winner told Vice in 2009. "We got on as soon as we met because I adored him straight away."
Winner also, while bigging up his five-car garage and wonderful garden, declared Page "the best neighbour in the world" in a 2007 Independent interview.
It's a feeling that wasn't shared by pop star Robbie Williams, who took over the Holland Park property from Winner for a reported £17.5m when the restaurant critic and bon vivant died in 2013. Neighbours from hell stories soon circulated.
