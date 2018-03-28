Odd couples: 8 of the unlikeliest friendships in pop

"We hang together. Do a bit of grime. What else do we do, grunge? No, just grime. Definitely grime

Bradley Walsh and Stormzy have more in common than you might think. The hip hop star might have won two Brits at the 2018 awards and become the first grime artist to clock in with a No.1 album in the UK charts, but comedian and actor Walsh scored the best-selling album of 2016 with Chasing Dreams, outselling ZAYN's Mind of Mine. This isn't a joke.

NME thought Walsh was having a laugh when he approached them in the press pit at the Brit Awards 2017 just as the rapper walked by. "My mate Stormzy, that," he said, indicating his mate over his shoulder. "We hang together. Do a bit of grime. What else do we do, grunge? No, just grime. Definitely grime." He went on: "We're gonna do an album of Nelson Riddle arrangements in grime form. It's gonna be called Griddle. We're looking forward to it, we're gonna collaborate."

The pair then appeared together on The Jonathan Ross Show show last October with Walsh declaring, "I actually really love his stuff," and, when pressed, said his favourite track was Velvet. To prove the point he then serenaded Stormzy with Blinded by Your Grace.

“Come on Stormzy old love!!!” wrote Walsh on his Instagram in February of this year, with a video of him miming to Shut Up. "You don't ring, you don't write where's my collab?? I could do rap with a capital C! Get jiggy wiv it Instas. Shuuut Uuuup!"