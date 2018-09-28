When fake musicians have to play real gigs

A Star Is Born is the year's great musical blockbuster, and features Lady Gaga as an aspiring singer. It's directed by Bradley Cooper, who also stars as a country music star, and in order to film some of his onstage scenes, Bradley had to don a guitar and take to the stage at last year's Glastonbury festival, in the middle of a set by Kris Kristofferson, who starred alongside Barbra Streisand in a 1976 version of the film. To make matters more confusing, the songs from the film were only audible to the musicians onstage and people at the very front, so that no one could bootleg the performance.

Bradley told the Sun he was apprehensive about playing: "I didn't know if they were going to throw bottles at me. I was very nervous about Glastonbury as that is a tough crowd. [People were saying] 'Who is this guy? What is happening? Where's Kris Kristofferson?'"

And he had to sing live, because his co-star insisted: "When I approached her, she said, 'You are going to have to sing live as I cannot stand those lip sync-type movies.' It was the scariest thing, but I really enjoyed it."